Rugby league: Men of League foundation establishes appeal for Kiwi-born former NRL forward Mose Masoe in rehab from spinal injury

Former NRL forward Mose Masoe pictured attending a rehab facility in Hull in 2020. Photo / Twitter

As Mose Masoe ploughs through a battle on the other end of the globe, support is rallying around him downunder.

The New Zealand-born former NRL forward suffered a life-altering spinal injury during a trial match for Super League side Hull KR last year. It forced Masoe into an early retirement, and the likelihood of him walking again was believed to be unlikely.

But, albeit slow, there has been improvement in Masoe's road to recovery, and he managed to take his first unaided steps in September.

The Men of League foundation in Australia has launched an appeal for the 31-year-old dubbed We Stand With Mose is order to surround him with financial support, and it is already gaining momentum.

Coach Trent Robinson is proud to support our campaign for Mose Masoe.

We are grateful to also have the support of the Players and many NRL Clubs.

Please, show your support and donate

Donate now to support Mose Masoe and his family, following his catastrophic spinal injury.



Penrith Panthers

"It's absolutely humbling as a person and as a player to get this sort of help," Masoe told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm working hard and am happy with the small improvements I'm making, but the battle has just begun.

"The challenges ahead, I'm ready for it. It's not just physical, it's mental. It's truly humbling and I'm thankful for everyone's help."

His former coach Trent Robinson of the Sydney Roosters says Masoe was always a "happy warrior" donning a big smile on and off the field.

"For him it was about making others feel good," he says.

"Mose has fought to walk again, but he's going to need support for the rest of his life.

"It's hard for Mose to put his hand up because he's a guy that made everyone else happy, but it's time for us to support one of our own – and support his wife and kids for the life he needs to live."

Masoe spent his time in the NRL with the Roosters, Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons outside of his time in the northern hemisphere with St Helens and Hull. The Wellington native and his family are due to return to Australia later this year.

Mose Masoe playing for Hull KR in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Few can sympathise with Masoe over the ordeal he's suffered, but one man is retired Newcastle Knights forward Alex McKinnon who in 2014 suffered fractures to his C4 and C5 vertebrae and was left a quadriplegic.

McKinnon believes it is vital Masoe has financial support. He says the fund was established after his injury seven years ago helped guide him through his next steps after retiring.

"Five days ago was seven years since my injury and I truly believe the initial support I had and the ongoing support I had from my community made me who I am today," McKinnon said. "It has given me the opportunity to have a beautiful family, a two-and-a-half year-old girl and twins on the way," McKinnon says.

"It's what makes rugby league so great; [that] we look after our own. You will have a direct impact on this guy's life [by donating]. You will change his life and give him an opportunity for a new life."

Donations to the foundation can be made online through Men Of League.