The Kiwi Ferns open the World Cup against France on Thursday. Photosport

Members of the Kiwi Ferns lost their training kit and personal belongings due to smoke damage in their training facility on the eve of their opening League World Cup game in York.

No one was present in the area affected at the time, New Zealand Rugby League said in a statement.

”This was an unfortunate incident but the problem was quickly dealt with and the training ground are in the process of bringing facilities back online. No outdoor facilities have been affected and the staff at the training ground have been exceptional in supporting us,” NZRL CEO Greg Peters said.

“In the meantime, our main priority is the Fern’s wellbeing and ensuring the team is supported through this.”

Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Ricky Henry said players lost their phones in the incident.

“It’s been tough for the girls; some have gone well over 24 hours without being able to contact loved ones, unless through a staff member’s phone.

“Sometimes these freak accidents happen, and this one was out of anyone’s control. NZRL are working to replace the damage, and as a team, we will rally together, support each other and focus on what’s ahead.”

The Kiwi Ferns head to LNER Stadium in York to face France in their RLWC opener on Thursday morning NZT.