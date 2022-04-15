The Kiwis match against Tonga in June could be accompanied by up to two tests across the Tasman on the same weekend.

The New Zealand side are set to make a long-awaited return on June 25, with a blockbuster test against Mate Ma'a Tonga in Auckland close to confirmation.

The game would renew the rivalry that came to the fore at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, then continued with another brilliant spectacle in 2019.

At the same time, the Herald understands that one or two Pacific tests could take place in Sydney.

It's likely that Samoa and Fiji will meet, in a repeat of their Oceania Cup clash at Eden Park in November 2019. Cook Islands are also keen to assemble for the weekend, with Papua New Guinea proposed as opponents, though planning for that potential match is also in the early stages.

It would be a boost for all of the national teams after years on the sideline due to Covid, and an invaluable opportunity to get together in a World Cup year.

It's especially important for the Kiwis, who may struggle to organise a warm-up match in October with their full team, given there is only two weeks between the NRL grand final and the first World Cup game.

But the possibility of multiple test matches in June will create headaches for NRL clubs, who agreed the season schedule on the understanding there would be no internationals in June.

Most teams expected to lose a couple of players to State of Origin (the second interstate match is on June 26) – while the rest have a break – but could now farewell a large proportion of their squad.

Clubs won't be happy, especially at such a crucial stage of the season, when traditionally a lot of players are already struggling with niggling injuries.

The Warriors would be affected more than most.

They could have up to half a dozen in Kiwis contention – including skipper Tohu Harris – while Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila will be certainties for the Tongan team, with Eliesa Katoa, Taniela Otukolo and Viliami Vailea also eligible to represent the Kingdom.

Chanel Harris-Tavita, Bunty Afoa and Jazz Tevaga have all played for Samoa in recent years while Aaron Pene and Ed Kosi would also be possibilities. Marcelo Montoya is a regular for Fiji.

It's not an ideal situation, while the Warriors are also unimpressed that the Kiwis match will be staged at Mt Smart a week prior to their homecoming game against the Tigers (July 3) at the same venue, which will steal some of their spotlight.

But it will be a much-needed tonic for the sport, with the international game vital for the development of league, especially in the Pacific region. Being involved in international football brings a plethora of other benefits for players, who have the chance to improve and development in a different environment for a week.

It will also be a new-look Kiwis team, especially in the halves. Benji Marshall has retired, while Kieran Foran and Kodi Nikorima will be outsiders to make the squad.

Three years ago Jahrome Hughes was still finding his feet at the Melbourne Storm and used as a utility off the bench by Michael Maguire – now he will be the chief playmaker and one of the first picked.

Dylan Brown has also been in superb form for the Eels, while Shaun Johnson brings so much experience.

Among the forwards, James Fisher-Harris has been immense in the intervening years, established as the best prop in the NRL, though the Kiwis have an array of riches in the pack, with enviable depth.