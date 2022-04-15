Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Further Pacific tests slated for June alongside Kiwis-Tonga match

4 minutes to read
Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The Kiwis match against Tonga in June could be accompanied by up to two tests across the Tasman on the same weekend.

The New Zealand side are set to make a long-awaited return on June

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.