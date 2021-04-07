Warriors Tohu Harris and Jazz Tevega weighed in on the team's performance as they prepare for their match with the Sea Eagles.

Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson has been praised for a heartfelt gesture towards former Kiwi league player Mose Masoe.

Masoe has been in the process of a slow recovery after suffering a life-altering spinal injury during a Super League trial match for Hull KR last year.

The injury forced Masoe, a former NRL forward with the Roosters, Panthers and Dragons, into early retirement, while there were fears that he would not walk again.

However, Masoe has beaten the odds and managed to take his first unaided steps in September.

His physical recovery has been progressing well, albeit slowly, but the league community has also rallied together to help Masoe financially through various initiatives, including establishing the Mose Masoe Foundation which aims to offer support to the 31-year-old and others who suffer life-changing injuries.

Johnson was the latest to contribute to the cause, according to the Bloke in a Bar podcast.

According to Goosey Rugby League, Johnson was offered an appearance fee to appear on the Bloke in a Bar podcast but declined the offer.

"Johnson turned the money down and said give the money to the @mosemasoefoundation," the account wrote on Instagram.

"Great gesture from 2 champion blokes."

The podcast confirmed the report, saying on their Instagram page: "100 per cent true."

The gesture is one of the many small contributions made by the league community towards Masoe's future, with more than £100,000 ($196,000) being raised for the foundation so far.

Super League showed its support for Masoe recently by dedicating round two of the competition to the New Zealand-born Samoan international.

Fans in the UK were offered the chance to buy 'virtual tickets' for the weekend's fixtures, while in Australia the Men of League Foundation launched a 'We Stand With Mose' campaign to raise money for the injured forward.

Proceeds from both initiative will contribute to the Mose Masoe Foundation.

"The support across the sport over the weekend has been absolutely incredible," Mike Smith, vice president of the RFL, said following the 100k milestone.

"We set ourselves a big target and to have beaten that is tremendous. We have been amazed by the media coverage of this campaign and it has really said a great deal about our sport.

"It shows the love for Mose as a person but also the strength and togetherness of rugby league.

"It has been a weekend when we've seen the sport at its best, as players, coaches, administrators and supporters of all clubs, as well as the media and everyone else involved in the game, have rallied behind Mose and his family. Everyone involved in Rugby League can feel proud.

"What we have done over the past few days is lay the platform to achieve something really special."

In a statement, the Men of League Foundation added: "We are proud to stand arm in arm with the UK rugby league community and the Mose Masoe Foundation for this vital cause.

"The courage displayed by Mose over these past 13 months is a true reflection of his will and determination to fight for a better future for himself and especially his family.

"He will no doubt play an important role in helping others overcome adversity through his own experience, so it has been our privilege to lead our campaign in Australia alongside the efforts of everyone in the UK."

Donations can be made to the foundation's Go Fund Me page.