Rugby league: 2021 Rugby League World Cup postponed a year

The Kiwis will not be performing the haka at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Getty

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has been postponed a year according to reports following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand a fortnight ago.

The tournament was due to kick off on October 23 but has been moved back a year, the BBC reports.

The New Zealand Rugby League informed tournament organisers two weeks ago that the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns would not be attending the event in England, due to Covid related player welfare and safety concerns.

New Zealand has participated in every World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1954.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) also confirmed that they would not be sending teams to the tournament.

