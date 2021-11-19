Rugby: Jordie Barrett on 2021 emergence and demands of lengthy All Blacks tour

All Blacks’ head coach Ian Foster reveals what went wrong against Ireland and how the team will pick themselves up to face France this weekend. Video / All Blacks

Jordie Barrett has emerged from the pack.

Over the last few years, the 24-year-old has been something of a Swiss Army Knife in the All Blacks' drawer. Making his debut at the top level of the game in 2017, Barrett has since started on both wings, at first five-eighth and fullback, while has also been used as a versatile option off the bench, able to cover any position from 10 to 15.

In 2021 however, Barrett has achieved the career goal of establishing himself as the first-choice fullback for the All Blacks, with the growth in his game on show as he has taken ownership of the role. That has been particularly clear throughout the lengthy stint abroad for the Rugby Championship and Northern Tour, in which Barrett has had one of the higher workloads in the squad.

With nine tests of the tour played, Barrett has featured in eight of them – with seven of his appearances being in the No.15 jersey. Barrett will make his eighth start of the tour at fullback on Sunday morning (NZ time) against France, with the test against the USA being the only one he won't play a part in during the campaign abroad.

"It has been a challenge a little bit, particularly long tour, high minutes, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Barrett said of his involvement during this tour.

"It goes without saying; I wouldn't play the game if I didn't want to start every week, so I'm relishing the opportunity I've been given by the coaches and enjoying the responsibility of big minutes and goal kicking and being in charge a little bit more.

"It helps build continuity from week to week, playing in big tests against quality opposition helps you grow your game and you learn things from those that you can take into the next week. I've loved the chance to start at fullback and work alongside some quality nines and 10s."

Barrett has been dependable underneath the high ball, strong defensively, dangerous with ball in hand and has provided the team with a reliable kicking option both in open play and from the tee – taking over the goalkicking fulltime during the Rugby Championship and adding another arrow to his quiver.

Jordie Barrett has had a year to remember with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Reflecting on the year so far, Barrett said he had been enjoying the challenge of performing week after week at test level and was gaining important experience in both wins and losses.

"In this environment, in every single position, you've got guys nipping at your heels so you just want to keep building on performances and playing well," he said.

"It's not about trying to be the best 15 for me, it's just trying to contribute to team performances and team wins to be honest. Last week we didn't win and I was out there, so I take responsibility for some of that and it's just trying to build again this week with some good preparation to try and win this test match and go into the summer that way."

However, being required to play big minutes, Barrett admitted his body let him know about it in the days immediately following a test.

"If you asked me that question on Sunday and Monday and Tuesday, not flash... the body was not flash, but I've had plenty of recovery and I guess that's been a theme of this cycle and tour really.

"I think the last two or three seasons for me have been quite big and take their toll on the body, and we've worked out a way I can stay on top of that. I've been pretty lucky since my last injury in 2018 with shoulder surgery that I haven't been in the wars since. So, touch wood, long may it last."