Jordie Barrett will be back in the midfield against England. Photo / INPHO

The All Blacks have named their strongest side for the final test of the season against England, signalling Jordie Barrett will have the inside running at No 12 for next year’s World Cup.

Looking to end an inconsistent 2022 with an unbeaten northern tour, selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan have reverted largely to the team who thumped Wales a fortnight ago.

The sees Barrett move back into the midfield alongside Rieko Ioane, leaving David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown to provide cover from the bench. Barrett has excelled at second five-eighth in limited opportunities while wearing the black jersey and another strong performance at Twickenham will give him a good chance of making the position his own.

Beauden Barrett will again start at fullback, with Richie Mo’unga remaining at No 10, while Scott Barrett will shift into the blindside flanker role he occupied when England knocked out the All Blacks in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.

He started at lock against Scotland, but Brodie Retallick has returned to the team after serving the suspension he incurred for his red card in the tour opener against Japan.

This will mark Retallick’s 100 All Blacks test, becoming the 12th man to reach the milestone and the second lock forward, alongside captain and locking partner Sam Whitelock.

Retallick and Whitelock will also create another piece of history, setting a new world record of 64 test starts together. The previous mark was held by South Africa’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

Playing in his 11th international season, Retallick will share the special occasion with family who have travelled from New Zealand to celebrate.

“The All Blacks congratulate Brodie and his family on what is an extremely proud moment for them,” said Foster. “He has had a massive contribution to the legacy of this team over the last decade, during which he has inspired many.”

After impressing on debut against Scotland last week, winger Mark Telea has been retained, while 79-test veteran TJ Perenara will again provide halfback cover from the bench.

“We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour,” Foster added. “Playing England is something we don’t get to do often so we are excited for the challenge.

“This is an opportunity to continue our growth as a team at one of the great venues in world rugby – Twickenham.”

All Blacks team to play England:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Telea, 15. Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Shannon Frizell, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. David Havili, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.