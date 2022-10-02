Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Jason Ryan runs the rule over 'sensitive' All Blacks front rowers

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has made an immediate impact. Photo / photosport.nz

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has made an immediate impact. Photo / photosport.nz

Props, world-renowned scrum guru Mike Cron once said to All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, "are all sensitive. They're in a one-on-one confrontational spot where you can get exposed quite brutally if you get it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.