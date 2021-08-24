Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Ian Foster's new deal: How All Blacks swayed reluctant board - and what happens next

5 minutes to read
Head coach Ian Foster during an All Blacks captain's run at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

Head coach Ian Foster during an All Blacks captain's run at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

With his immediate future secure, Ian Foster plans to use the vote of confidence his two-year contract extension affords to prove the best is yet to come from his All Blacks tenure.

Foster's reappointment on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.