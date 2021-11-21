Rugby: Ian Foster takes glass-half-full approach to All Blacks slump

France have defeated the All Blacks in a highly contested game, winning 40-25. Video / Sky Sport

As frustration and pressure reaches fever pitch following successive defeats to end the season All Blacks coach Ian Foster has attempted to put context around his side's campaign by comparing this year's record with the Southern Hemisphere counterparts.

Sunday's 40-25 loss to France consigned the All Blacks to their worst season in 12 years - having last lost three tests in 2009 - and their first defeat in Paris since 1973, sparking plenty of immediate handwringing from home.

Seven days on from defeat in Dublin Foster lamented another poor start from the All Blacks that allowed France to score three first-half tries and amass a 24-6 halftime lead.

"We gave them a couple of unnecessary opportunities and they were good enough to take them with those early tries really getting their momentum going," Foster said.

"We wrestled that back and did an extremely good job of that in the third quarter to pull ourselves back into the game but we weren't good enough to finish it off."

Seemingly shellshocked in front of a 79,000 sell-out crowd, the All Blacks emerged with a far more direct approach through their pack in the second spell to ignite the comeback. Three tries brought the All Blacks within two points, only for French playmaker Romain Ntamack to produce the turning point with a breathtaking counter attack from inside his in goal that finished at the other end of the field with Ardie Savea's yellow card.

"We fully intended to be reasonably direct with them and play an aggressive game but you've got to give them some credit," Foster said. "It's been an unreal environment here – a crowd second to none in my time. There was a whole lot going on, a lot of noise, we gave them that early momentum, it was quite hard to get our composure."

Despite suffering successive defeats Foster was largely philosophical about a season which forced the All Blacks on the road, away from families and confined to a restrictive Covid bubble for the past three months.

Probed about his side's 12-3 record, Foster drew comparisons with the world champion Springboks and Dave Rennie's Wallabies.

"This is a year some teams haven't played many test matches and yet the Southern Hemisphere have played a lot. We've played more than we've ever played. We've won 12 out of 15. South Africa lost five tests; Australia lost seven.

"I know we get judged harshly but if I reflect on the year we're making progress. We've got a good base of players now we're growing but we're also learning some tough lessons at the end of this long season that big test matches come down to big moments and we've got to get our composure right and perhaps understand our game better.

"We got a couple of markers from Ireland and France but we've also played some good rugby this year so we're progressing in the right way.

"There is a little bit of us slipping away in the last two tests but I don't want to disrespect two performances against us that have been top drawer. I look at the balance of it, the likes of South Africa, Australia and us, we've probably all run out of juice a bit towards the end but the top six or seven teams in world rugby now are strong.

"We'll go and regroup from that and know there's still work to do but we've got some good options now."

Sam Whitelock made no excuses for his side's performance in Paris. Photo / Getty

Sam Whitelock, captain for the past two defeats, was more blunt in his assessment. He bemoaned conceding two maul tries, suggesting the All Blacks should have defended those situations better, and chose to sidestep the physical or mental fatigue challenges the team has endured.

"There's no excuses from us as players or a team," Whitelock said. "We had a really good week preparation wise but we didn't execute the way we wanted to. After halftime we showed up and scored points quickly and that's how we wanted to play but in test match rugby you can't give a team 20-odd points in the first half and expect to come over the top of them.

"Teams are too good for that. We can't allow ourselves to end up in that spot. That's something we'll have a good look at as a team, as leaders, coaches, when we get home and make sure we're better for it."

Having served eight years as assistant coach before being promoted to the top job last year Foster is well aware of the expectations and pressure the New Zealand public places on the All Blacks.

The All Blacks' stated aim was to regain the No 1 mantle this year and while they failed to scale that summit, Foster maintains they will be better for the setbacks.

"There's a lot of disappointment. This group is full of men who are highly motivated and when we don't get the result it hurts. Part of the reflection is putting the context around this year.

"We spoke about the fact when you compared this team at the start, the amount of players we've been able to get on the park, when you look at our record compared to a lot of other nations in 2021, we need to hold our head up high.

"The good thing is there's a bit of hurt there so that's going to be great motivation for us.

"The one thing we've got to do is not get too downhearted by the last two weeks. It hurts like anything and I know we haven't got the results we want but tonight we showed better composure in coming back into the game.

"We've still got a number of people who are learning what it's like up here, but we've got to deal with a pressure game a little bit better than we are at the moment."