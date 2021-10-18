Rugby: Heartbreaking video of Sean Wainui and eight-month-old son doing the haka goes viral

Video of Māori All Blacks star Sean Wainui teaching his son the haka. Video / @seanwainui

A heartwrenching video of Sean Wainui teaching his tiny son the haka is being viewed around the world following the rugby star's tragic death.

The 25-year-old Maori All Black and Super Rugby back, who died in a single occupant car crash near Tauranga, posted the video on Instagram early last year.

Wainui is survived by his wife Paige and their children Arahia and Kawariki, now aged two.

The video shows Wainui teaching the haka to a smiling and laughing Kawariki, who is standing on a couch, with the caption "Haka practice. Happy eight months boy".

Britain's mass circulation Daily Mail included the video in its coverage of Wainui's death.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to flow as the rugby community mourn.

Wainui was remembered by friends, teammates and the wider rugby community as a talented player who held immense mana.

Wainui's Chiefs teammates Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown shared emotional tributes from America, where they are touring with the All Blacks.

"Can't quite put into words how much this one hurts. Always said publicly that Sean deserves everything he gets because he works so hard for it. But he doesn't deserve this. That first day back at Chiefs HQ next season is gonna hurt walking in and not seeing you there brother. RIP," Weber wrote on Twitter.

"A warrior on the field and one of the great humans off it. My heart hurts. You'll be missed massively but never forgotten my brother," Lienert-Brown said on Instagram.

Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams was among the many others in the New Zealand rugby fraternity to pay tribute to Wainui.

"My thoughts are with Sean Wainui's family. Especially his wife & young child. Although I didn't play alongside him, I could always feel his mana coming up against him as his opposition," Williams wrote on Twitter.

Wainui played 10 matches for the Maori All Blacks in a career which included more than 50 games for the Chiefs and Crusaders.

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Farah Palmer said Wainui was a "role model for young Māori, a caring father who was passionate about his culture, his language, and his identity."