Rugby: Former Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu stood down by Reds ahead Super Rugby debut

The Queensland Reds have stood down Suliasi Vunivalu – their star recruit – over an incident that occurred in January where he allegedly pushed a security guard.

The Fijian-born winger was set to make his long-awaited debut in Friday's season-opening Super Rugby Australia match against the NSW Waratahs, but will instead not feature and has been fined $10,000.

In a statement, the Reds said Vunivalu's actions had brought the franchise and game into disrepute.

"Rugby Australia (RA) and the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) are aware of an incident involving Suliasi Vunivalu on 30 January 2021.

"Vunivalu with allegedly pushing a security guard at a licensed venue in Brisbane. The matter is ongoing before the court and will be reviewed by RA and QRU once it is resolved.

"In the interim, the QRU have taken the immediate step to stand down Vunivalu for Friday's match against NSW Waratahs for bringing the club and the game into disrepute. The QRU has also issued Vunivalu a formal written warning, a fine of $10,000 and the club will provide Suliasi with counselling and support.

"Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union takes its position within the community very seriously and aims to uphold the highest standards of behaviour at all times."

Vunivalu chalked up 111 NRL appearances for the Melbourne Storm in five seasons, scoring 86 tries.

He helped the club to two NRL Premiership wins in 2017 and 2020.