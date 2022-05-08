Kelly Meafua in action for the Samoa sevens team. Photo / Getty

Former Samoa sevens and Auckland club rugby player Kelly Meafua died over the weekend after jumping from a bridge following a club game in France.

The 31-year-old, who played for Otahuhu in 2014, had played in Montauban's second division win over Narbonne earlier in the day.

According to reports, he had been celebrating the team's last home game of the season before jumping off the Pont-Vieux bridge into the river Tarn, from a height of more than 20 metres.

Teammate Christopher Vaotoa got into the water to attempt to find Meafua before he was later taken to hospital with hypothermia. Meafua's body was found the following morning.

Pont-Vieux bridge in Montauban where Kelly Meafua lost his life. Photo / 123RF

"The entire USM Sapiac club is shocked by this tragedy, and has a thought for his wife, his children, his teammates, and more generally, all club lovers. Kelly was a player very appreciated by all, his joie de vivre was infectious and radiant," the club said in a statement.

"Today we lost a player, a friend, a brother."

Meafua played on the sevens circuit for Samoa before heading to France to play for Narbonne in 2015. He joined Montauban last season and scored eight tries in 24 Pro2 matches this year.

All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe, who played alongside Meafua at Narbonne, posted a tribute to Meafua on his Instagram page.

'We will miss you my uso," he posted.