The All Blacks gather after their Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship thrashing of the Wallabies. Photosport

English rugby commentator Stuart Barnes has labelled the All Blacks 'dangerous' and says they can beat any side in the world on their day, but doesn't think the likes of France and England will be too worried following Saturday's demolition of Australia.

Barnes, who previously said the All Blacks 'are destined for failure at the World Cup if coach Ian Foster remains at the helm' was impressed with a number of aspects in the All Blacks' 40-14 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday which secured the side's eighth Rugby Championship title in 10 years.

But the former England international doesn't think it was enough to frighten England, who host the All Blacks at Twickenham in November, or world number one France who open next year's World Cup against Foster's side.

"There was thumping efficiency up front and clarity behind the scrum," Barnes said in his column for The Times.

"Saturday's match in Auckland petered out, as New Zealand sealed the Rugby Championship, but there was enough of the old All Blacks to remind their critics that here is a team capable of beating any side in the world on their day. A warning: it wouldn't be wise to be overexcited with the dominant display of their pack. France and even England will present the All Blacks with more problems than a ramshackle, injury-ridden set of Wallaby forwards," he wrote.

Barnes was most impressed by Jordie Barrett at second five-eighth, in place of the injured David Havili, and said brother Beauden, who has 'been ineffective at fly half', added an attacking threat at fullback.

"Jordie is a lump, and a quick one at that. He ran straight and true. Mo'unga was always advancing on to the next phase. In defensive situations, he was well placed to take the role of second clearing boot on the rare occasions that Australia pressurised the fly half. On top of his running and kicking game, his distribution was excellent," Barnes added.

All Blacks player Jordie Barrett is tackled by Wallabies player Jake Gordon during Saturday's test at Eden Park. Photosport

"If Foster, the head coach, sticks to this 10, 12, 15 mix, New Zealand are dangerous. But there is no guarantee that he will not revert to Havili, his first-choice inside centre, when available. Foster's selection and his team's consistency (perhaps the one linked to the other) leaves you thinking that the 2022 Rugby Championship winners have it in them to beat any side, yet any number of other teams could beat them. Ireland, Argentina and South Africa have all prevailed against them, and Australia beat them bar a dubious piece of refereeing."

Barnes, a former England and Lions first five-eighth, was less kind when it came to analysing the 'spent force' Wallabies who have now slipped to ninth in the World Rugby rankings.

"Delightful as it was to see the Kiwi backs in full cry on Saturday, there is no point pretending that Australia were anything other than shambolic — a spent force. The intensity of the international game takes a toll in such a tournament. Fully fit, the Wallabies are not to be underestimated but they lack the strength in depth to win the Rugby Championship or, for that matter, the World Cup," he wrote.