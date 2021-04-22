Rugby: Former All Blacks Stephen Donald and Liam Messam to star in reality TV series

Former All Blacks Liam Messam and Stephen Donald will be searching for talent on a new reality TV show. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks Stephen Donald and Liam Messam will feature in a new and improved rugby reality TV series.

Donald and Messam joined Three's 2nd Chance Charlie to tackle the job of selecting the five rugby hopefuls who will take part in the reality show.

The duo selected five "Charlies" from hundreds of players who all applied for a second chance at rugby success.

Throughout the series they will work alongside actor and former professional rugby player Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones), assessing and evaluating the players as they train with their Super Rugby team.

After eight weeks of training, Donald and Messam will select the winning player who will receive a three-month personalised training, mentoring and development programme designed by their Super Rugby club, as well as $15,000 prize money.

Donald, who himself was given the ultimate second chance story after being added to the All Blacks squad at the eleventh hour before going on to kick the winning penalty in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, says he's excited to be a part of the series.

"I'm really excited to be part of this season's 2nd Chance Charlie and to potentially help someone change their life. Hopefully they make the most of this second chance because as we all know, it's not always a smooth path."

Messam missed out on the All Blacks World Cup squad back in 2007 and fought hard for his second chance to play 43 caps for his country and was part of the winning All Blacks' squad at the World Cup in 2015.

"We have some fantastic players who truly deserve a second chance and I am really excited and proud to be taking this journey with them," Messam said.

The series aired last year as five minute episodes but has been scaled up to full 30 minute length episodes for its second season.

The series premieres on Thursday May 6 at 9.30pm on Three.

Wellington firefighter James Cockburn was the winner of the first season.

This year's 2nd Chance Charlies are:

Damon Abraham (22) - training as a prop with the Blues

Nick Lyon (29) - training as a hooker with the Chiefs

Tipene Meihana ( 20) - training as a wing with the Hurricanes

Tim Murgatroyd (28) - training as second five eight with the Crusaders

Ben Carpenter 28) - training as a number 8 with the Highlanders