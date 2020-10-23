Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Former All Black Keven Mealamu shares the two qualities that make Ian Foster a great coach

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
All Blacks coach joins the show to break down how the All Blacks are shaping up this year. Video / Sky Sport
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

After the All Blacks began the Ian Foster era with a 16-all draw against the Wallabies, plenty of heat fell onto the new coach's shoulders.

An Australian publication wrote that Foster failed his first test

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.