Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies scuffle. Photo / Getty

The Wallabies have crashed back to earth in 24-8 loss to South Africa as the Springboks exacted revenge for last week's defeat.

The defending world champions claimed their first win in Australia since 2013, schooling the Wallabies who were barely able to fire a shot in the clash.

Australia claimed a 25-17 win in Adelaide last week, and the talk of the rugby world has been around the tackle from Marika Koroibete on South African winger Makazole Mapimpi just before halftime.

Mainly depending on which side of the Indian Ocean you fell on, the tackle was either seen as an incredible hit or, for South Africans, a dangerous shoulder charge.

While the Aussies had moved on, the Springboks clearly hadn't.

South African hooker Malcolm Marx spoke to Stan Sport after the match and was asked if the side was still upset about how Australia had celebrated Koroibete's hit last week.

"I'm not really going to answer that," Marx said coyly. "I don't know what happened.

"I think we're obviously going to say it was illegal but there are two sides to every story."

So when Koroibete flew over across but couldn't stop Mapimpi in the 70th minute this week, the South African winger made sure Koroibete knew it, rubbing it in the Aussie star's face and sparking an all-in melee.

Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks scuffles with Marika Koroibete of the Wallabies after scoring a try. Photo / Getty

It also ended with Springbok Eben Etzebeth and Allan Alaalatoa going face-to-face in an ugly clash.

Mapimpi was ultimately sin binned for sparking the drama but the try stood.

Wallabies captain James Slipper said he was "gutted" by the loss, as the Wallabies only scored in the 78th minute of the game.

"It was disappointing. I felt like the first half we played down our end of the field and put ourselves under pressure," Slipper said.

"We spoke about it this week, a disappointing thing to put ourselves under pressure. You couldn't get into the rhythm of the game and penalties go against you.

"It felt like we didn't fire a shot. We really wanted to build a bit of momentum. That's probably why I'm so gutted right now, lost a game for our country and it doesn't get any easier.

"We're going into the Bledisloe [Cup] now, so it's going to be two tough games coming up. We'll pick ourselves up. We've got a good group here and we'll rip in."

But while the Wallabies have shown glimpses of their best in recent weeks, the international opening of Allianz Stadium was a bust for the Aussies.

The Springboks had not tasted victory in Australia since 2013, spanning eight previous tests, but the four tries to one bonus point win ended the dire run.

Coach Jacques Nienaber's men went to the break 12-3 in front after tries from Damian de Allende and Canan Moodie on his debut, before Franco Mostert and Mapimpi added to the tally after the restart in a much-improved display.

It elevated them to joint second on the Rugby Championship ladder, a point behind leaders New Zealand with two games to play, both against Argentina.

"Tough week last week, but grateful for the way the boys stood up and for the support back at home," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said.

"It was the same as last week, but we just took our opportunities this week. It's been a long drought without a win here and it's a great thing for us."

Defeat left Australia sharing the second spot on nine points, with Dave Rennie's inconsistent team again failing to back up a win, a trait that has dogged them all season.

They now face an ominous double-header against the All Blacks in their drive to win the southern hemisphere title for the first time since 2015.

In Adelaide the Springboks created plenty of opportunities, but failed to convert them into points — a problem they focused on in training during the week.

And they were a far more disciplined unit at a sold-out Allianz Stadium. Nienaber made eight changes to the starting side — four injury-enforced — and in wet conditions they came out firing on their way to a redeeming win.