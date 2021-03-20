Rugby: England star Tom Curry compared with All Blacks great Richie McCaw

Tom Curry, right, tackles All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue during the Rugby World Cup semifinal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot thinks flanker Tom Curry has the potential to develop into a test great.

How great? Richie McCaw level greatness.

Curry stood out in his maiden World Cup tournament two years ago in Japan with a standout performance in the semifinal victory over the All Blacks.

At just 22 years old, Curry has already got 32 tests to his name, a Six Nations title and has played in a World Cup final.

He became the youngest England forward since 1912 when he made his test debut in 2017 aged 18.

Proudfoot said give him another three or four years and England could have the next McCaw.

England flanker Tom Curry. Photo / INPHO/Craig Mercer/Photosport

"He's a special, special player," Proudfoot told BBC Sport of Curry.

"His mindset for growth and improvement, his determination, his relentless training regime...how he takes onboard information, asks questions and makes sure that he adds the right thing to his game.

"When you see that in a player you know he will go a long, long way.

"If you look at the way Tom has improved in the last three or four years, if he just continues that growth, I think, in three, four years' time, he could be another McCaw."