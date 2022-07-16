England players celebrate as Courtney Lawes raises the Ella-Mobbs Cup after winning the third test. Photo / Photosport

England players celebrate as Courtney Lawes raises the Ella-Mobbs Cup after winning the third test. Photo / Photosport

England held on through a 12-phase Wallabies attack with four minutes remaining to beat Australia 21-17 and clinch the three-match series in the decider on Saturday.

England led 11-10 at halftime and 21-10 with 15 minutes remaining before a Wallabies try drew the home side close. But England held on to win the series 2-1, the second time in six years they've clinched a series Down Under after beating Australia 3-0 in 2016, also under coach Eddie Jones.

Australia won the first match 30-28 in Perth on July 2 before England levelled the series in Brisbane last weekend with a dominating 25-17 win.

The Wallabies created more opportunities Saturday but were unable to turn their chances into points due to England's strong defensive effort before a sellout crowd of 43,274 at the SCG.

The Wallabies lived up to their promise to get off to a fast start but despite dominating territory and possession, they found themselves trailing at halftime. Poor execution at key moments proved costly with Reece Hodge sending a ball sailing over the sideline, while prop Taniela Tupou was guilty of pushing two errant passes.

While the halftime siren sounded England hammered the try line before fullback and man-of-the-match Freddie Steward dived across to put his team ahead by a point.

Australia's first-half try was scored by Tom Wright. Moving the ball from a lineout 60 meters out the Wallabies charged upfield with Marika Koroibete sending a long ball out to his fellow winger.

He and Nic White combined before Wright raced to the line and Lolesio added the extras for a 7-3 lead after the 26th minute, which was stretched soon after by another three points by Lolesio.

England playmaker Marcus Smith delivered a crucial blow in the 55th minute when an Australian lineout went awry and first five-eighth Noah Lolesio failed to secure the loose ball. Smith scooped it up and showed his blistering pace in racing 50 metres to touch down, with Owen Farrell adding the extras for a 21-10 lead.

The Australians were able to hit back 10 minutes later when replacement hooker Folau Fainga'a burrowed over the line, closing the margin to four points, but that was as close as they got.

"It was a monster effort," Steward said of England's defence during the 12-phase attack by the Wallabies. "We probably lacked a bit of physicality at the beginning but we made up for it in the end. To come away with a series win is a great effort."

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said his side had "no excuses, we gave ourselves a chance to win."

"I don't think we were clinical enough," Hooper added. "We created good opportunities but just weren't good enough to finish them. There were some errors that hurt us in big moments."

England skipper Courtney Lawes said his team "stuck at it."

"We didn't really fire that many shots but we found a way to win," Lawes said.

- AP