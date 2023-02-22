A visit to Malawi framed Caleb Clarke's world in a contrasting light. Photo / Photosport

Caleb Clarke’s offseason looked a little different to his counterparts. As the All Blacks ventured home from their northern tour last December, Clarke took a detour to Malawi where he gained a healthy dose of perspective during a week-long visit that twice moved him to tears.

Clarke, the lethal All Blacks and Blues left wing, has endured his share of personal challenges in a budding career that’s spanned 15 tests.

In his breakout 2020 season Clarke was swiftly compared to the late Jonah Lomu following a standout test debut at Eden Park. A year later the peaks and troughs of professional rugby, and the nasty side of social media, were laid bare after a trying year that culminated with Clarke missing selection in the Olympics sevens squad.

Yet his recent trip to Africa, where Clarke saw first-hand the realities poverty-stricken communities live through daily, framed his world in a contrasting light particularly after emerging from a northern tour in which the All Blacks sold out three iconic stadiums while staying in five-star accommodation.

Travelling to Malawi came about through World Vision after Clarke first aligned with the charity for the 40-hour famine two years ago.

“It was an amazing time over there. We got to see the beauty of Malawi. We got to see the hardships,” Clarke tells the Herald as he prepares for the Blues’ opening Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

“We got to see what poverty really looks like, just how tough certain situations can be and how lucky we are here in New Zealand to live in such a well-supported country.

“I saw huts made from brick and mud; peoples’ roofs were made out of leaves. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen that. Even driving through some of the villages little kids had never seen a car before; never seen brown and white skinned people together.

“It was one of those trips where I really reflected on my life and looked at certain things I thought were big problems. Compared to what other people go through, I have to be grateful and stop complaining about first world problems because there’s people out there really struggling.”

Caleb Clarke gained a healthy dose of perspective during his visit to Malawi. Photo / Photosport

Footage Clarke shared at the time depicted joyous scenes featuring music, dance battles and netball games with local kids.

Behind the scenes, though, the harsh realities of the local living conditions hit Clarke hard. On two occasions he was overcome with emotion.

“It was around Christmas and I was talking to one of the local parents of the school kids and she was saying how it was not an exciting time of year because the children expect something but they’re not in a position to give them anything.

“I was talking later to one of the local liaisons and they were saying they liked Christmas because they got to put butter on their bread — that was the present. I walked off crying. I was thinking how I wanted this and that when I was a kid. These kids are happy with butter on their bread.”

The second poignant experience centred on a hospital visit to the maternity ward.

“It was just a concrete structure with two rooms, two beds in each room. That is where they give birth and everyone else in labour has to go outside and wait. It’s literally just a shack for the mothers. I stood there thinking about my mum, sister or potential wife having to go through stuff like that. I walked off and bawled my eyes out. Stuff like that puts everything in perspective.

“Those were the two parts that really hit home for me. You don’t realise until you see just how hard it is for some families around the world.”

Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session ahead of the start of the new Super Rugby Pacific season. Photo / Photosport

Close friend Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck, who helped Clarke navigate his struggles at the end of 2021, joined him in Malawi. That allowed Clarke the comfort to open up during visits to schools and villages.

World Vision camera crews followed Clarke and Tuivasa-Sheck, with footage to be shared during this year’s 40-hour famine in June.

“I was keen for a break away from rugby and keen to come home but I was really happy I went along because it put me in the right stead for the New Year and what I really felt is important in my life.

“There’s really tough situations and that’s why we were there — to go through those same footsteps and show everyone the circumstances and how lucky we are here and what we can do to help. A little bit can help so much in places that are full of poverty.

“While you see so much hardship the kids are so happy. Little things like playing games or music made a big difference. Seeing the smiles and joyfulness despite how they have to live and what they go through each day it’s really moving.

“It took me back to why I play the game. That’s family, faith and the whole rugby journey that gives you that platform to speak out about things. That’s why I felt privileged to go to Malawi and experience those things because I want to bring back what I learnt and share it with people and bring that awareness.”

With those experiences and newfound perspective front of mind, Clarke could have a profound impact on the Blues and All Blacks in this pivotal World Cup year.

“It was a good offseason. I got encouraged to enjoy it. I’ve been guilty over the years of training right through and thinking I have to stay in shape when the offseason is about having time off, enjoying and relaxing with your loved ones. I got to do that so now I feel physically and mentally ready.”