Eddie Jones has been named the new Wallabies coach. Photo / Getty

“Tell the All Blacks we’re coming for them.”

That is the message from former Australian rugby international Peter FitzSimons, who believes the Eddie Jones coaching appointment is a masterstroke.

Less than six weeks after being sacked as England coach, Jones has taken the reins of the Wallabies less than nine months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.

New Zealander Dave Rennie has been sacked after taking over in 2020. Rennie had a 38 per cent win rate as head coach, with 13 wins, three draws and 18 losses.

FitzSimons says it is an absolutely brutal move by Rugby Australia but the return of ‘Cyclone Eddie’ is a good one.

“He’s half-mad and he’s three-quarters brilliant. I would last under Eddie’s regime for about five minutes but his track record of success is second to none,” FitzSimons said.

“He’ll blow the doors of the dressing room off. The work ethic will lift, the standards will lift and it’ll be very clear to everyone — ‘it’s my way or the highway’.”

Former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons. Photo / Eva Rinaldi

Jones had an immediate impact on England after taking over in 2016, leading them to a record-equalling 18 consecutive test wins. New Zealand fans will know him most recently for engineering the demise of Sir Steve Hansen’s All Blacks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Jones previously coached Australia between 2001 and 2005, leading them to the 2003 World Cup final. He also led Japan to their famous pool play win over South Africa in the 2015 tournament. Jones is known for running his players ragged, but FitzSimons says even the staff will be put through their paces.

“He’ll drive his assistant coaches completely spare. There’ll be meetings in his room at 6am on a Sunday morning after a test match the night before. He’ll make all kinds of unreasonable demands on them.”

FitzSimons says — judging by the way Jones coached England — he’ll be surprised if half of last year’s players can make the test side.

“He wasn’t always looking for the most talented. He was pretty much looking for the most aggressive and the ones who would absolutely blow their heads off to be selected.”