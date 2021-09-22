Rugby: Eddie Jones' advice to England youngster - Be more like All Blacks

Ethan Blackadder and Tupou Vaa'i talk about life in the All Blacks environment. Video / allblacks.com

England coach Eddie Jones has offered some simple advice to newcomer Marcus Smith - copy the All Blacks.

The Harlequins first five-eighth earned a late call-up to the Lions tour earlier this year and was named in Jones' 45-man training squad this week for the upcoming international season.

The 22-year-old has game-breaking skills expected of the modern number 10 and Jones gave him some homework before he puts the England jersey back on - watch All Blacks duo Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

Beauden Barrett gets a flick pass away to a Luke Jacobson try during the All Blacks victory over the Pumas. Photosport

"We are looking for him to continue to develop his game and you have just got to see the way that Barrett and Mo'unga are playing for the All Blacks what is needed in a modern-day 10, a 10 that can take the line on, can be aggressive, know when to hold his depth and be an extra man in defence and that is where we are looking for him to develop his game. Damian McKenzie's defence on the weekend was unbelievable at 10," Jones said.

All Black Richie Mo'unga attacks the line during the side's victory against the Wallabies at Eden Park this season. Photosport

Smith, born in the Philippines, is one of nine players who made their debuts in England this year to have been retained by Jones - Jamie Blamire, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Joe Heyes, Lewis Ludlow, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall and Freddie Steward are the others.

There are also eight uncapped players in the squad - Mark Atkinson, Jack Kenningham, Louis Lynagh, Gabriel Oghre, Raffi Quirke, Sam Riley, Bevan Rodd and Ollie Sleightholme.

England coach Eddie Jones and Marcus Smith share a moment before a test against Canada. Photosport

Lynagh is the son of Australian great Michael Lynagh and was also eligible to play for the Wallabies or Italy. Fellow newcomer Sleightholme is the son of former England winger Jon Jon Sleightholme.

Jones said his latest squad naming is about looking ahead to the next World Cup in 2023. England have won just one World Cup title, back in 2003 when Marcus Smith was just four years old.

"We are now selecting with the World Cup in mind. Almost after the Lions tour you draw bit of a line in the sand because then you're in the last two years before the World Cup and everything you do counts."