Rugby Direct podcast: What now for Super Rugby Aupiki?

Portia Woodman celebrates a try for Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki. Photosport

On the latest edition of the Rugby Direct podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (New Zealand Herald chief sports writer) debate the latest topics from the rugby weekend.

They discuss how the Chiefs Manawa claimed the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki crown, and where the truncated competition can go to from here in future years. Are there any positive spin-offs for the Black Ferns from the competition ahead of this year's World Cup?

France clinched the Six Nations – underlining exactly why they are ranked as the third best team in the world according to the World Rugby rankings. More to come on that front, while Liam bathes in the reflective glory of Italy, a side close to his heart, claiming a first Six Nations win in seven years.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Direct MVP race continues, albeit after an urgent mid-season rewrite of the rules, but one player is rapidly gaining ground on the leader. And they also discuss whether Covid will continue to hamper the men's Super Rugby competition.