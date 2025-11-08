Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Scotland: World media reacts to New Zealand’s victory at Murrayfield

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Gregor Paul analyses form, fatigue and the future as the All Blacks wrap up their Northern Hemisphere campaign. Video / Herald Now
How the world’s media reacted to the All Blacks’ 25-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

‘Deadliness when it matters’

Michael Aylwin, The Guardian

A 33rd attempt, a 31st defeat and crucially still no win for Scotland against the All Blacks. And so the search will go on. Let us not

