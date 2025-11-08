Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Scotland: Damian McKenzie delivers clutch cameo to demonstrate resilience of Scott Robertson’s men

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks prevail over Scotland in closely-fought contest, 25-17. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Seven stitches, two gashes and three hugely influential plays in a match-saving cameo. Damian McKenzie had quite the thief-in-the-night impact in the Edinburgh test. Without him, the All Blacks could well have suffered their first defeat to Scotland.

Victories at Murrayfield, particularly on a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save