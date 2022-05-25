Rugby Direct podcast: The problem with Super Rugby's playoffs structure

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

On this weekend's episode of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith is joined by Liam Napier, who returns from watching the other code in Brisbane to help analyse week 14 of Super Rugby Pacific.

It's the penultimate round before the playoffs, which saw big wins for three Kiwi-based sides, a narrow victory and narrow losses for a couple of others.

Elliott and Liam dish out the usual MVP points and tipping, as well as ponder the merits of the current playoff structure, whether an Australian side is capable of going all the way and winning the competition, and also assess the first seasons of the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika as they prepare to wrap their inaugural seasons.