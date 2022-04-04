Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett competes for the ball against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

On the latest edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) debate the rugby topics from another intriguing weekend of Super Rugby, with three red cards dished out in the last four games involving New Zealand sides.

Caleb Clarke's red card looks likely to sideline him for a few weeks – are New Zealand players doing enough to adapt to World Rugby's crackdown on head contact or are the rules too much of a dog's breakfast to figure out?

Elliott and Liam also consider whether Jordie Barrett in an All Blacks midfield might have merit.

Meanwhile the Highlanders, despite still not having a win to show after seven weeks of Super Rugby Pacific, can console themselves with some points in the Rugby Direct MVP race.

They also stick their necks out at the halfway stage of the round robin and predict a winner for the title.