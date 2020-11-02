Rugby: Dane Coles' resurgence highlights All Blacks pack's improvement

Dane Coles adding another back to the list of players he's left in his wake over the years typifies his under the radar influence since returning to the starting All Blacks team in the past two tests.

Coles should, in theory at least, be approaching the twilight of his career. Yet after outstripping Wallabies halfback Nic White down the right-hand edge to score what should have been a try last Saturday night in Sydney, the 33-year-old continues to prove his dynamic value.

Two weeks ago, after being elevated to the starting team, Coles instigated the mongrel the All Blacks pack needed to steamroll the Wallabies at Eden Park following a lackluster first up performance in Wellington.

Last weekend he claimed his 12th test try after rumbling over from a rolling maul but it was his earlier effort, in the 10th minute of the 45-3 romp, which again highlighted his rare pace and skill that has revolutionised the hooking role.

Despite applying downward pressure to the ball in-goal, and New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe awarding the try after saying he was happy with the grounding, Australian TMO Angus Gardner then intervened to deny Coles his first try.

Dane Coles with ball-in-hand at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Fellow All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor watched on from the sideline and had no doubt about the ruling, while revealing the cross-field kick from Richie Mo'unga was an instinctive moment, not a planned move.

"I wouldn't say we practise it… every time I'm out there on the wing I'm having a smoko, having a break. I thought that was a try," Taylor said. "Dane did well to get to that point, it was pretty magical.

"He's pretty quick. I think he's the oldest player in the team but he's still got a bit of toe."

Coles' reaction added to the uncertainty, however, with little in the way of a celebration.

"Yeah that might have helped," Taylor said when asked if Coles needed to sell it more. "He wasn't too convinced himself I suppose."

Dane Coles crosses the line against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

A series of concussions and niggly calf issues dimmed Coles' contribution to the Hurricanes and All Blacks in recent seasons but after reclaiming the No 2 jersey in Auckland, he seems back to his best.

Not only has Coles held off the ever-consistent Taylor but damaging Hurricanes team-mate Asafo Aumua continues to bide his time as he waits to be unleashed for his test debut, which may come against the Pumas in the All Blacks' final two tests of the year.

Coles' resurgence was merely one example of a memorable night for the All Blacks forward pack in Sydney.

Blues prop Karl Tu'inukuafe's opening strike in the fifth minute – his first test try – was notable for the big dummy he sold, and the way he then went to place the ball for another phase after rolling over the line.

"Karl is a pretty humble kid," Taylor said. "He admittedly didn't even know there were four people outside him when he scored that try. It was awesome to see him get over the line, it was a great opportunity for him to have a start and I thought he played well."

While Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett and Mo'unga have been showered with plaudits for their respective performances in the dominant victories at Eden Park and Sydney, the pack deserves much of the credit for responding from Wellington where they were often beaten to the punch at the breakdown.

With Greg Feek coming on board as scrum coach, and John Plumtree overseeing the lineout and collisions, the All Blacks have brought a notable edge to these areas in the past two tests.

The All Blacks scrum has performed strongly so far in 2020. Photo / Photosport

In those matches the All Blacks scrum is operating at 100 per cent, winning 17/17 of their own scrums, while the lineout has lost two of 26 on their own throw. This dominant platform has ultimately allowed the likes of Clarke, Barrett and Mo'unga to shine.

Repeating their vice-grip set piece control at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, as the All Blacks attempt to shutout the Wallabies, will go a long way to securing a third straight victory over Dave Rennie's men.

"Feeky has been really great around our scrum," All Blacks lock Scott Barrett said. "He's working really well as a team with Ofa [Tuungafasi], Joe Moody and the boys up-front with a clear strategy around what we want to achieve each week. Plum works well with the lineout and the leaders there too, so they're combining in a great team at the moment.

"The set piece at test level is your number one, your bread and butter. When the pressure really comes on, you want that to be solid so we put a lot of time into that each week."