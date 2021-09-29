Rugby Championship: Six Pumas players refused entry back into Queensland after crossing state border

Pumas players after their loss to the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

Argentina's Rugby Championship campaign has gone from bad to worse.

Members of the Pumas team have been stuck across the border in New South Wales after a day trip saw them denied entry back to Queensland and they can't join the team until after Saturday's test against Australia.

The six players, including captain Julian Montoya, and two staff members crossed the border from Queensland to Byron Bay for a day trip on Wednesday but have been refused entry by police when trying to return to their Gold Coast training base.

Sanzaar has confirmed the six players won't be able to play on Saturday, with bottom-placed Argentina forced to select a squad from their touring group of 44 players. The match-day squad is announced today.

"Following consultation with the Queensland Government, Sanzaar is aware that several members of the Argentinean rugby team were stopped at the Queensland border after a visit to Byron Bay in New South Wales on Wednesday 29 September. This travel across the state border is a direct breach of the present Queensland Government health orders and Sanzaar's Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan," the statement read.

"Sanzaar has informed Argentina Rugby that all members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in The Rugby Championship as they have breached tournament rules.

"These team members, comprising six players and two team management staff, crossed the border on their scheduled day off without the permission of the tournament and without seeking clarity on their ability to re-enter Queensland under the existing COVID border restrictions.

"The group will now stay in New South Wales and will not be available for the round six match against Australia on the Gold Coast on Saturday. They will rejoin the rest of the touring squad on Sunday to fly back to Argentina."

The Pumas confirmed Pablo Matera, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Sebastian Cancelliere, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Socino are the six players who will be unavailable for selection, joined by manager Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martínez.

Matera, Medrano and Socino all played in last Saturday's defeat to Australia.

According to reports, the Pumas contingent travelled to Byron Bay for a health retreat but didn't have appropriate documentation to return to Queensland after crossing the state border.

Queensland re-opened a border bubble with Tweed Heads and Byron Bay from 1am on Wednesday, allowing residents to travel between regions for essential purposes like work, education, compassionate care and essential shopping.

However, recreational day trips, like the one taken by the Pumas team, aren't allowed.

The players and staff spent the night in a hotel in Kingscliff, just south of the Queensland-NSW border, with the dispute reportedly escalating into an "international incident", according to the Courier Mail.

BREAKING: Players from the Argentina rugby team remained locked out of Queensland this morning. Police have confirmed 8 players went to Byron for a health retreat. When they came back they didn’t have appropriate documentation. More details @TheTodayShow — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) September 29, 2021

Argentina are scheduled to take on the Wallabies at 8.05pm on Saturday night at the CBUS Super Stadium in Robina. Australia took out the first test last weekend 27-8.

"Sanzaar is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders," the statement added.

"Sanzaar would like to thank the Queensland Government for their continued support and leadership in facilitating the Rugby Championship in the State over the last four consecutive weeks."