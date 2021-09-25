Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby Championship: 'Jordie won the 100th' - Ian Foster reveals lessons learned from All Blacks win

4 minutes to read
A 78th-minute Jordie Barrett penalty has given the All Blacks a 19-17 victory over the Springboks. Video / Sky Sport

A 78th-minute Jordie Barrett penalty has given the All Blacks a 19-17 victory over the Springboks. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

More valuable than securing the Rugby Championship title or winning the historic 100th test against the Springboks is the steep learning curve the All Blacks absorbed after surviving a relentless, smothering onslaught in Townsville.

Prior

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.