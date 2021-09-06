Rugby Championship: From dark places to All Blacks' best - The remarkable rise of Akira Ioane

Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

The numbers behind another dazzling Akira Ioane display only tell half the story.

Ioane is the uplifting tale we need. From a dark place two years ago where he considered walking away from the game to finding peace and flourishing in the black jersey, Ioane is proof anyone can confront their inner demons and walk tall out the other side - if only with a little help.

Ioane has endured his fair share of detractors since bursting onto the scene and being confined to the fringes of the All Blacks until last season.

There remains, despite compelling evidence in the past two tests against the Wallabies, still those who won't be convinced Ioane is the long-term answer at No 6 until the All Blacks face the Springboks later this month.

In time, Ioane is sure to win them over too. Not that it matters – one of the main factors in Ioane releasing his obvious potential is learning to tune out social media feedback.

The other point to acknowledge is it's easy to forget it took Jerome Kaino some time to fully mould into the destructive blindside force he became.

Akira Ioane's improved consistency has impressed All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

With 88-metres, nine defenders beaten, two try assists, three clean breaks, and 10 tackles, Ioane was the best player in a crowded Perth field for the All Blacks. Brother Rieko's influence from the left wing wasn't far behind in another day out for the Ioane boys.

That the elder Ioane's performance came after he shone at Eden Park, when the All Blacks secured the Bledisloe with a record victory, puts to bed questions about his consistency.

Those doubting his ability to match up against the Springboks haven't been watching closely enough this year either. Sure, the physicality stakes rise several notches against gnarly South African forwards but Ioane has never been one to shy away from confrontation. He relishes it - too much so at times in his career - and will therefore rise to the Boks challenge when it arrives.

Through this test season, Ioane has already proven his multi-skilled ability. He's mixed it in close with punishing defence, hard carries and regularly featured as a ball winner at the lineout. In the past two tests he's thrived with the extra freedom to roam the edges, break tackles, throw offloads and skip balls to make light work for teammates. He's done it all.

Akira Ioane evades Wallaby defenders in Perth. Photo / Getty Images

Ioane has, ironically, flipped the script on his most common criticism – his apparent lack of work rate.

The secret to Ioane's form is that he's stared down greater challenges off the field than he will ever on it. By reaching out to those around him and working his way through times where he didn't want to get out of bed, didn't want to train or play the game he loves in 2019 after letting himself blow out, Ioane now has a much greater appreciation for the position he's in.

At 26 years old, he's making up for lost time.

With a new management team showing faith he would deliver, Ioane is clearly comfortable and confident in his own skin while grasping all that is required to thrive as a professional athlete.

With perseverance from both parties and a hungry training etiquette now evident the All Blacks are reaping the rewards.

"We're seeing consistency Sunday to Friday which really means we're not guessing which player is going to turn up on Saturday," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said after the All Blacks' 38-21 victory in Perth.

"He's probably used to being told what he does wrong and I think he's really responding to focusing on what he can do right. I'm seeing a bounce in his step with that approach. He's growing up nicely. Now he's starting to put a couple of games together I believe his confidence will keep growing."

The Ioane brothers - Akira and Rieko, and stand-in All Blacks captain Ardie Savea. Photo / Getty Images

Playing alongside Ardie Savea, All Blacks captain for the first time on Sunday and a fellow proud man of Pasifika descent has also helped Ioane's continued rise.

"With Aki there's been a lot of doubters," Savea noted. "Seeing him grow off the field there's little things you didn't used to see you're starting to see now.

"He's maturing as a man and you're getting to see the fruit on the field. He's a beast, a freak, seeing him out in the wide channels and making tackles is awesome. I've known Aki from the start and I've always known that was there, it's just around how do we bring that out and you guys are seeing that now."

Eight appearances into his test career there is much more to come from Ioane's blossoming yet.