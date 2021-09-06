Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby Championship: From dark places to All Blacks' best - The remarkable rise of Akira Ioane

4 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The numbers behind another dazzling Akira Ioane display only tell half the story.

Ioane is the uplifting tale we need. From a dark place two years ago where he considered walking away from the game

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.