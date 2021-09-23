Rugby Championship: All Blacks' spine-tingling welcome ahead of historic Springboks clash

All Blacks welcomed to Townsville. Video / All Blacks

The All Blacks have been welcomed in Townsville with heartfelt scenes ahead of their historic 100th test against the Springboks on Saturday.

Standing together at the airport after arriving, the All Blacks were met with a haka before delivering a waiata in return.

They sung Te Iwi E (Call to the People), with the video posted later to All Blacks' Instagram with the caption "what an amazing welcome! Ngā mihi, Townsville".

The All Blacks team were also greeted with a traditional Aboriginal welcome by the locals.

Aside from being the 100th meeting between the sides on Saturday, the All Blacks will also be defending the Freedom Cup.

The trophy was introduced in 2004 for competition between the two nations to celebrate 10 years of South African democracy. The All Blacks have held the Cup since 2010.

Meanwhile, head coach Ian Foster named a strong side to face South Africa.

In the starting front row, Joe Moody retains the number one starting jersey and Nepo Laulala is back in the number three jersey, with Codie Taylor returning at starting hooker. Props Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi, along with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, are front row cover from the bench.

In the second row, the hugely experienced Brodie Retallick returns alongside Scott Barrett, with Patrick Tuipulotu the reserve lock.

In the loose forwards, Akira Ioane is at blindside flanker, captain Ardie Savea is at seven and Luke Jacobson at number eight. Ethan Blackadder is the loose forward impact from the bench.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is again at halfback, with Beauden Barrett back in the starting 10 jersey in his 97th test and his 15th test against South Africa.

David Havili returns at second five-eighth, Rieko Ioane is again at centre and the starting back three from last week's test are retained, with George Bridge again on the left wing, Will Jordan on the right wing and Jordie Barrett at fullback. Halfback Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie and midfielder Quinn Tupaea are the back reserves.

Foster said the team is excited for this weekend.

"The group is working hard, we have been building our performances and we've put ourselves in a great position to win the Rugby Championship and that's really exciting for the team. The fact that it is against South Africa is pretty special."

The All Blacks kick off against South Africa on Saturday at 7.05pm.



All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (c), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.