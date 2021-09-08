Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Rugby Championship: 12 questions with All Black David Havili - 'I didn't know whether I would play rugby again'

8 minutes to read
All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

All Blacks midfielder David Havili speaks to Patrick McKendry on overcoming the odds, changing positions, passing the time on tour and his most competitive teammates.

You returned to the All Blacks this year after playing

