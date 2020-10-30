Rugby: Canterbury's shocking Mitre 10 Cup season continues with defeat to Otago

Canterbury are at risk of being relegated from the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership after a 23-16 defeat to Otago in Christchurch tonight.

The upset defeat - Canterbury's fifth of the season - has the usual title contenders sitting in fifth on the Premiership ladder with 19 points, just two points ahead of Bay of Plenty and three ahead of North Harbour, both of whom have a game in hand and play winnable fixtures this weekend.

Canterbury then have to play Premiership contenders Auckland and Tasman in their final two games, meaning a drop to the Championship is a distinct possibility if they don't turn their form around.

The victory was Otago's first triumph over Canterbury in 15 years, and moves them back to the top of the Championship standings.

Here's how the game unfolded.