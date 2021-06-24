Rugby: Brodie Retallick refreshed and ready for All Blacks return

Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear breaks down the top moments from cricket, Olympics, netball and more in this week's top five. Video / NZ Herald

Brodie Retallick is ready to rip into it.

After taking a sabbatical in Japan to refresh the body and mind, the 30-year-old lock is back in New Zealand and straight back into All Blacks camp ahead of the July test window.

Retallick was one of 36 players named in the All Blacks squad ahead of tests against Tonga and Fiji next month, and said his time in Japan served him well as he eyes the 2024 Rugby World Cup.

"It was a four-year view to go (to Japan) and have a little bit of a break and a change of scenery, then come back and go hard for a couple," Retallick said. "That's definitely the plan and I'll be doing everything I can to make sure it plays out like that.

"Mentally, I feel really refreshed. It was kind of like a breath of fresh air going over there; different ideas, different voices playing, different challenges. The break between the first and second season was a little bit longer because of Covid-19 so I hope to reap the rewards with my body now; I feel like it's in a good spot."

While in Japan, Retallick was left largely to his own devices, with little contact from the All Blacks coaches and management – aside from physio Pete Gallagher, who would "check in every once in a while".

Brodie Retallick is back in All Blacks camp. Photo / Photosport

During that time, Retallick said he didn't have any niggles to deal with, despite the high tempo of the Japanese game, and said he was ready to go should he be selected to play.

While one of the more experienced players in the squad, Retallick admitted he was a little nervous to return to the All Blacks camp, but was happy to see several new faces in camp.

"It wasn't the first time, obviously, but [it was good] coming back," Retallick said of linking up with the All Blacks in Auckland on Wednesday.

"I've met the new fullas this morning and said g'day. Ethan, I was having a bit of a chat with him – Ethan number one, the prop – he was pretty nervous, but it's awesome to see those guys after watching from abroad and on TV, they deserve their spots and it's exciting times for them."

The All Blacks will begin the three-test July series against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on July 3, before back-to-back tests against Fiji on July 10 in Dunedin and July 17 in Hamilton.