Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Brett Cameron reflects on early Super Rugby career ahead of return from 'refresher' in Japan

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
Brett Cameron made his All Blacks debut against Japan in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Brett Cameron made his All Blacks debut against Japan in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

When he looks back on his time with the Crusaders, Brett Cameron admits there were areas of his game where he needed to be better.

Playing time was at a premium for the young first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.