Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Black Ferns welcome new era of professional contracts - but will it be enough ahead of this year's World Cup?

5 minutes to read
A Black Ferns team huddle. Photo / Photosport

A Black Ferns team huddle. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Years of struggle and sacrifice are, finally, evolving for the Black Ferns.

The days of New Zealand's elite women's XVs players juggling full-time careers alongside rugby commitments are coming to an end, with 29 Black

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.