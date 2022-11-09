Black Ferns team naming.Video / Cameron Pitney

Black Ferns coaches have made just one injury-enforced change to their match-day 23 for the Women’s Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday.

2017 World Cup winner Charmaine McMenamin replaces Liana Mikaele-Tu’u who sustained a thumb injury in the semifinal victory over France.

The team features six players who took part in the 2017 Rugby World Cup final against the same opposition, with McMenamin joined by Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Portia Woodman, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Fluhler in lining up for consecutive Finals.

Black Ferns Director of Coaching Wayne Smith said alongside Assistant Coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, they were pleased to name a settled team.

“Throughout this whole campaign selection has been incredibly difficult. We are pretty happy with the continuity in this line up and only the one change this week.

“Charmaine comes into the team and she’s already had some good minutes on the field during the World Cup and obviously brings that experience from 2017 as well,” said Smith.

Not shying away from the task at hand, Smith said this weekend will be as tough as they come.

“It is going to be a massive challenge. We are playing against possibly one of the greatest teams in the history of rugby, they’ve won 30 Tests in a row which is remarkable and it’s going to take a huge effort.

“The support for the team has been amazing but that also brings its own challenges, we have to show that we can cope with those challenges and focus on playing the rugby that we love,” said Smith.

England have made two changes with Ellie Kildunne replacing Helena Rowland at fullback and winger Lydia Thompson replacing Claudia MacDonald in the starting lineup from the side that beat Canada.

Cath O’Donnell and Tatyana Heard have been added to the bench.

This will be the 30th Test between the teams, having first met in 1997, the Black Ferns have won 18, drawn one and lost 10.

It will be the fourth time the teams have met in a Rugby World Cup Final, most recently the Black Ferns coming from behind to win 41-32 in Ireland in 2017.

There have only been three Tests between the nations since the last Rugby World Cup, the Black Ferns winning in San Diego in 2019 – England’s last defeat before going on a 30-match winning streak, including two wins over the Black Ferns last year.

New Zealand team:

1. Phillipa Love (24)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (12)

3. Amy Rule (11)

4. Maiakawanakaukani Roos (13)

5. Chelsea Bremner (11)

6. Alana Bremner (12)

7. Sarah Hirini (16)

8. Charmaine McMenamin (30)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (67)

10. Ruahei Demant (25) – co-captain

11. Portia Woodman (24)

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick (17)

13. Stacey Fluhler (24)

14. Ruby Tui (9)

15. Renee Holmes (9)

Reserves

16. Luka Connor (13)

17. Krystal Murray (8)

18. Santo Taumata (6)

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo (16)

20. Kennedy Simon (12) – co-captain

21. Ariana Bayler (7)

22. Hazel Tubic (21)

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (20)

England team:

1. Vickii Cornborough (74)

2. Amy Cokayne (69)

3. Sarah Bern (51)

4. Zoe Aldcroft (37)

5. Abbie Ward (60)

6. Alex Matthews (55)

7. Marlie Packer (88)

8. Sarah Hunter (139) - Captain

9. Leanne Infante (57)

10. Zoe Harrison (45)

11. Abby Dow (29)

12. Holly Aitchison (14)

13. Emily Scarratt (107)

14. Lydia Thompson (57)

15. Ellie Kildunne (30)





Reserves:

16. Lark Davies (43)

17. Maud Muir (16)

18. Shaunagh Brown (29)

19. Cath O’Donnell (23)

20. Poppy Cleall (62)

21. Sadia Kabeya (7)

22. Claudia MacDonald (23)

23. Tatyana Heard (8)







