Rugby: Beauden Barrett takes another blow to the face in All Blacks clash against Fiji

Beauden Barrett's poor face. Photo / Getty

Beauden Barrett's money-maker continues to take a beating.

The All Blacks first five-eighth copped another brutal blow to the face during the physical clash against Fiji in Dunedin, adding more scars to his already roughed up mug.

Barrett was forced off the field in the first half after an inadvertant kick to the face from a Fijian player.

He was already nursing two black eyes after an accidental collision during training earlier in the week.

But after a few minutes spent in the blood bin, Barrett was able to return to help the All Blacks claim a 57-23 victory over a spirited Fiji side.

Beauden Barrett not looking his best. Photo / Getty

Barrett revealed this week that All Blacks rookie Ethan Blackadder was the source of his two black eyes.

The 30-year-old sported bruising under each eye at training this week and was quick to poke fun at himself on Instagram.

"How dad life's going," he wrote under a photo of himself not looking his best.

When asked about the bruises at an All Blacks media session following the announcement of the side to face Fiji, Barrett said the eyes are feeling better.

"Pretty good. They're starting to bleed out a bit and should be good to go on Saturday," Barrett said.

He explained that it was due to a friendly fire collision with Blackadder.

"Yeah it was [friendly fire]. I was warned about Ethan Blackadder when he first came into camp and found out about that pretty quick. Between him and the big man next to me (Brodie Retallick), you've got to stay well clear of them at training," he joked.

Despite the blow from Blackadder, the 26-year-old Crusaders flanker who made his All Blacks debut against Tonga last week, Barrett said he was impressed with the rookie.

"I've been very impressed with him since he's been in here. For a young guy, he's on top of his game when it comes to preparation. He asks the right questions and he's into everything on the park. So that's great to see."