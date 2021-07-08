Rugby: All Blacks first five Beauden Barrett reveals how he got his two black eyes

All Blacks coach Ian Foster on team to play Fiji. Video / All Blacks TV

All Blacks first five-eighths Beauden Barrett has revealed the source of his two black eyes, saying it was an accidental blow from rookie Ethan Blackadder.

Barrett sported bruising under each eye at training this week and was quick to poke fun at himself on Instagram.

"How dad life's going," he wrote under a photo of himself not looking his best.

When asked about the bruises at today's All Blacks media session following the announcement of the side to face Fiji on Saturday, Barrett said the eyes are feeling better.

"Pretty good. They're starting to bleed out a bit and should be good to go on Saturday," Barrett, who was named to start at No 10 this weekend, said.

He explained that it was due to a friendly fire collision with Blackadder.

Despite copping a blow from Blackadder, the 26-year-old Crusaders flanker who made his All Blacks debut against Tonga last week, Barrett said he was impressed with the rookie.

"I've been very impressed with him since he's been in here. For a young guy, he's on top of his game when it comes to preparation. He asks the right questions and he's into everything on the park. So that's great to see."

Barrett will earn his 90th cap for the All Blacks when they take on Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.