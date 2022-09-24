All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

World media reacts to the All Blacks' big win over the Wallabies and their Rugby Championship triumph.

'They're laughing at us in New Zealand'

That was the intro of the match report on news.com.au.

"One step forward. Two steps back. Yet Again," the report said.

"The Wallabies were thrashed by the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday night, dashing any hope of a Wallabies revival.

"There was considerable optimism surrounding the Wallabies' last-gasp defeat in Melbourne last week — but all the demons were waiting for the Wallabies in Auckland as the Kiwis cruised to a 40-14 win that flattered the Wallabies with a last-minute try."

Harry Wilson of the Wallabies looks dejected following the defeat to the All Blacks. Photo /Getty

'Wallabies suffer more Eden Park pain'

"In a case of same story, different year, the Wallabies produced another miserable performance at Eden Park in a 40-14 defeat that has intensified the heat on Rennie," wrote Tom Decent of the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The performance wasn't as diabolical as last year's 57-22 thumping at the same venue but it had an air of inevitability about it from the opening whistle," he added.

'Wallabies self combust'

"What is it about Eden Park that makes Wallabies sides self combust?" asked Christy Doran of Fox Sports.

"The Wallabies were horrible from start to finish, making 15 handling errors to the All Blacks' six while also conceding two first-half yellow cards that had them chasing their tails from the outset," he wrote.

"On that night the All Blacks withstood an early raid from their rivals, but turnovers killed the Wallabies and once again there was a sense of deja vu on Saturday night in Auckland as those same mistakes came home to roost once more."

All Blacks crush Wallabies with familiar flex of muscle

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

Erasing unwanted records the All Blacks can't do. They can, however, increasingly alter this season's narrative. This clinical performance, which sealed three successive wins, was a major step towards achieving that.

After three losses at home this season – twice to Ireland, and the first home defeat against Argentina in Christchurch – the All Blacks gave a sold-out Eden Park ample reason to celebrate by crushing the Wallabies with a familiar flex of dominance against the traditional foe.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith celebrates a scrum win. Photosport

Aside from the All Blacks' dominant defence and continued show of strength from the forward pack - with three more tries coming from their vastly improved maul - Jordie Barrett's excellent performance from second five-eighth stood out for the All Blacks.

Others, such as Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Ethan de Groot will feature prominently in highlight reels but Barrett's strong carries and defence in midfield was a constant theme that must at least force All Blacks coach Ian Foster to ponder using him there more often. All night, Barrett did not put a foot wrong.

These new All Blacks showed they have what it takes

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

In an All Blacks season that has taken some crazy twists and turns this year, giving the Wallabies a proper, old-school thumping feels like it should be seen as a return to the familiar.

But seeing this All Blacks team so in control of the game - so easily and quickly on top of the Wallabies and never giving them the first sniff of an upset - was a little hard to comprehend.

It felt a little alien to go through 80 minutes with no thoughts of an upset surfacing: with the All Blacks, at no stage, looking like they might self-combust and find a weird and wonderful way to blow up and let the Wallabies back in or pull off an unthinkable win.

Alien but welcome, and whatever frailties this All Blacks side may once have had, they no longer do.

Social media reaction

All Blacks Crowned Champions

Congratulations to the All Blacks who are the 2022 champions: a bonus point victory over Wallabies in Auckland saw them top the table ahead of Springboks.

Latest News: https://t.co/hjwFUn62WV#TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/4bumbrKJWu — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) September 24, 2022

15 - This is the 15th time the @AllBlacks have kept Australia scoreless in the first-half of a Test since the start of 1964, their most against any team; against four other sides they have recorded 5+ instances during this period (8 v SA, 7 v FRA, 7 v SCOT, 7 v WAL). Shutout. https://t.co/2BElyiTSKv — OptaJason (@OptaJason) September 24, 2022

That first half took 53 minutes. Remarkably I think that’s an improvement. #NZLvAUS — Nathan Limm (@nathanlimm_) September 24, 2022

Just watched the Bledisloe Cup game between @AllBlacks and @wallabies, some performance from the AB’s. For all the chat about the ref Mathieu Raynal last week I thought this weeks ref Andrew Brace @bracey1988 was outstanding — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 24, 2022

#NZLvAUS The Guzzler (Brodie Retallick) was eminence through the middle of the field tonight, especially the 1st half. Constantly carrying into brick walls but making metres and creating quick ball. Again showing his world class attributes why he is so important to the @AllBlacks — Joey Wheeler (@joey_wheelz) September 24, 2022

I had a bit to say last wk. Only fair I cop it. All blacks too good. So clinical at home 👏🏼👏🏼 the fact anyone writes them off is puzzling — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) September 24, 2022