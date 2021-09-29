Rugby: Auckland NPC teams given green light to train - but return to competition still uncertain

Counties Manukau earlier this year. Photo / Getty

Auckland's three NPC teams have been given permission to train in small groups, but their return to the competition remains uncertain.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed North Harbour, Auckland and Counties Manukau will return to supervised aerobic training sessions in small groups, in preparation for a planned return to the NPC after being forced to sit out of the recently resumed competition due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After twice having exemptions to move the teams out of the city rejected, NZ Rugby announced that the three teams have now been granted permission to train with protocols designed in accordance with Government alert Level 3 requirements, prioritising the health and wellbeing of players, staff and the wider community.

Training groups are restricted to just ten people for only 60 minutes, with physical distancing maintained at all times.

There will also be no sharing of equipment and all players and staff will have been tested beforehand.

"The place of work for professional rugby players includes the training field and gym and these protocols have been developed in strict adherence to the alert Level 3 settings and in collaboration with the three Auckland based unions and NZR to help our players return to work albeit in a very limited capacity," Steve Lancaster, NZR General Manager of Community Rugby said.

"Our goal is to help our teams be as well prepared as possible for a return to the Bunnings Warehouse NPC once Auckland has moved to alert Level 2, whenever that may be."

The teams will be able to return to the competition on October 15 if Auckland drops to alert Level 2 next week, with plans for catchup games to be played midweek or on extra rounds if required.

However, experts have warned that a change in alert levels for Auckland would be unlikely if cases continue as it has, with 45 new cases being announced on Wednesday.

The Government will review current alert levels for Auckland and the rest of the country on Monday.

Key training protocols include:

• Training groups are restricted to a maximum of ten people, including players and staff and 60 minutes in duration.

• All training must be contactless with physical distancing of at least two metres maintained at all times.

• There will be no sharing of equipment (including rugby balls).

• Each training group trains separately with a minimum 30-minute gap between one group training and the next arriving at the same outdoor facility.

• All players and staff have been tested prior to returning to training.

• Contact tracing and daily symptom checks (both player/staff and household) are required before a player or staff member can attend training sessions.