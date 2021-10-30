Rugby: As it happened - All Blacks v Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

All Blacks captain Samuel Whitelock talks ahead of Welsh test. Video / All Blacks

Live updates of the All Blacks' clash against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It's an endurance battle that might prove tougher than what the All Blacks encounter on the field during their end-of-year rugby tour.

Players from the world's most famous rugby team are into their 11th straight week away from New Zealand, and the challenges keep coming on a tour like no other.

From playing Rugby Championship matches in Australia in September and early October to a one-off match in the United States last week, the All Blacks are now in Europe ahead of four tests against some of the top teams in the northern hemisphere over the next month.

First up is a match on Sunday against Wales, which currently has the highest Covid-19 case rate of all the nations in Britain. Indeed, a player in Wales' squad — New Zealand-born center Willis Halaholo — has been forced out of the match after testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Teams

All Blacks:

Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece.

Wales:

Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Josh Adams, Johnny Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Lane, Johnny McNicholl.

Reserves: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Care, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Ben Thomas.

Odds

All Blacks: $1.01

Wales: $13

Points start: -28.5 All Blacks

Weather

Conditions are set to be grey and fresh in Cardiff, with a very slim chance of rain, according to the UK's Met Office.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 5am. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.