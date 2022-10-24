Ardie Savea in action against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will play South Africa at Twickenham Stadium in London next year, two weeks before the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as part of their tournament preparation.

The match in London on a Friday night (August 26 NZT) will be just the second time the two rivals have played each at England’s home of rugby, the other being the All Blacks tense 20-18 semifinal win at the 2015 World Cup.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said the test was an ideal preparation ahead of the team’s World Cup opener against France in Paris a fortnight later.

“This match will form an important part of our preparations for Rugby World Cup. Matches against the Springboks are always hard-fought and we are expecting nothing less than a titanic battle on this unique occasion.”

Jacques Nienaber, the Springbok Head Coach, said: “We’re excited to play this vital fixture before the Rugby World Cup at the iconic Twickenham.

“There is a large contingent of passionate expats and Springbok supporters in London, and we have no doubt they will come out in numbers and give us a lift before we attempt to defend our World Cup crown.”

The match continues the ongoing and closely contested rivalry between the All Blacks and South Africa, the most recent example being the Rugby Championship where the honours were split between two thrilling tests at Mbombela Stadium and Ellis Park.

Bill Sweeney, CEO from the RFU commented: “It’s not often we get the chance to host a Friday evening match under the lights at Twickenham and so it’s fitting that we welcome two of the powerhouses of global rugby. Both nations have sizable ex-pat communities in London and beyond, who will only contribute to what is sure to be an electric atmosphere.”