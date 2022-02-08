Brodie Retallick runs the ball against the Springboks during last year's Rugby Championship. Photosport

The All Blacks will tour South Africa for the first time in four years with two tests revealed today.

SA Rugby unveiled their home schedule for the 2022 season which includes a three-test series against Wales in July along with back-to-back Rugby Championship tests against the All Blacks in August.

The All Blacks last played a test in South Africa in 2018, a 32-30 victory in Pretoria, but didn't go there the following year due to a shortened Rugby Championship tournament in a World Cup year while the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled potential fixtures the last two years.

The Springboks and All Blacks split two tests last year in Australia, both thrilling encounters which were decided with late penalties. The defending World Cup champions remain the top ranked team in the world while no.2 ranked New Zealand are the reigning Rugby Championship winners.

"It's exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team, and I have no doubt that Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach), his management team and the players will do their best to build on those achievements this season," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the COVID-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules, but it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France."

South Africa will also host a test against Argentina.

"Wales, the All Blacks and Australia tested us well last season, and Argentina have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, both at home and away, so although we are expecting a challenging season, we realise the importance of laying a solid foundation as we build up toward next year's Rugby World Cup," Roux added.

Sunday, August 7: Springboks v New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Sunday, August 13: Springboks v New Zealand – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg