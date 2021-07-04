Rugby: All Blacks rookie George Bower reflects on emotional debut in win over Tonga

The All Blacks dominated in a try-fest against Tonga at Mt Smart stadium. Video / Sky Sport

George Bower got to experience the All Blacks environment at the back end of 2020, being called into the squad but ultimately not earning his first test cap.

When the series was over, he set out to put himself in the best possible position to pull on the black jersey in 2021.

On Saturday night, the loosehead prop achieved that goal, earning his debut cap off the bench in the 102-0 win over Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

NZ Rugby President Bill Osborne poses with new cap George Bower and All Black captain Sam Whitelock. Photo / Getty

"Getting called in last year for the end of year tour, they got me to put on a bit of weight but also gave me a bit of motivation to work hard this year and really put the work in throughout the Super Rugby season to become an option to represent the All Blacks," Bower said after the win over Tonga. "I reached some of my goals and getting named last week was definitely a dream come true.

"It was quite emotional putting on the jersey before we ran out. I did shed a tear there, just running out and lining up for the anthem and the haka. All of a sudden, the whistle blew.

"Throughout the week I was excited – a bit of nerves came, as expected – but once the whistle blew and I got the opportunity to run on I had a clear head and just did my role."

Making his debut at 29 years old, Bower acknowledges he was a bit of a late bloomer, a point emphasised by making his debut alongside Ethan Blackadder (26), Finlay Christie (25), and Quinn Tupaea (22).

George Bower, Asafo Aumua and Akira Ioane during the All Blacks' win over Tonga. Photo / Getty Images

However, Bower has honed his craft under some of the top props in the country since joining the Crusaders in 2019. Given an extended run with the team this season due to an injury to Joe Moody, Bower made the improvements in his game clear to the selectors.

"I guess I aged a bit before getting into the footy, but when I did make it with the Crusaders, for me, it was just like everyone else – be a sponge and learn as much information as you can. My first year there, there was the likes of Owen Franks, Tim Perry, Joe Moody, even Michael Alaalatoa – all world-class props, so I took as much as I could from them and honed it in and tried to add on to my game and my strengths.

"Once your name's read out, you forget who else has been named in the team," he said of his selection.

"As soon as I was named, I was raring to go and hopefully get a cap, which happened."