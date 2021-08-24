Rugby: All Blacks fans react as Ian Foster signs contract extension as head coach

The All Blacks are set to leave Perth for the third Bledisloe Cup match after previously being held back on player welfare grounds.

The All Blacks are set to leave Perth for the third Bledisloe Cup match after previously being held back on player welfare grounds.

Ian Foster will continue as head coach of the All Blacks through to the 2023 World Cup, and not all fans are happy about it.

As first revealed by the Herald, New Zealand Rugby has moved to give Foster and his management team security as they prepare to lead the All Blacks for 14 weeks away from home.

Foster's assistants John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek are expected to re-sign alongside Foster in the coming weeks.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to the news shared by the official All Blacks account, with many slamming it as "the wrong decision".

"Love the ABs but this guy won't win us the next World Cup. Hope he proves me wrong," wrote one user.

"Wow. 50% record in 2020. Worst All Blacks record in history. Has not even played South Africa or England. Horrendous decision," wrote another.

While the overwhelming reaction from fans was negative, some supported the decision.

"Good stuff we needed the clarity," said one fan.

"I'm not against this. I guess we'll see how it'll play out come RWC 2023," added another.

Foster stepped up from his eight-year tenure as assistant coach to assume the mantle from Steve Hansen following the All Blacks' 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to England, winning promotion over highly successful Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who has now claimed five Super Rugby titles.

Roberston's fan base hasn't wavered as many comments again focussed on bringing him into the coaching team.

"Bring Razor into the coaching staff."

"Not outstanding news where's Razor?"

"Wrong decision imo. Razor Robertson is the best coach and needs to be the ABs coach."

Foster's re-signing leaves Robertson waiting in the wings for at least the next two years after he recently signed a three-year extension with the Crusaders that comes with a clause enabling him to take the All Blacks job, should it become available.

As All Blacks head coach, Foster has presided over a 73 per cent winning record - eight wins, two losses and one draw - in a condensed and challenging Covid-19 climate.

Last year the All Blacks played six tests, winning three. This year they won all five home tests against Tonga, Fiji and the Wallabies.