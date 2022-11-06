All Blacks second five-eighth Jordie Barrett scores against Wales. Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Attempting to strike the delicate balance between achieving repeat benchmark performances and developing depth could lead the All Blacks to shift Jordie Barrett from second five-eighth this week.

Barrett has added a combative, direct, unmatched presence to the All Blacks midfield in his two starts - against the Wallabies and Wales - in the No 12 jersey.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, speaking as his side prepared to depart Cardiff for Edinburgh following their 55-23 victory against Wales, was reluctant to discuss Barrett’s recent move from fullback to second-five.

Barrett didn’t savour as much ball in Cardiff as he did in his maiden test start at 12 against the Wallabies at Eden Park. That’s because the All Blacks patiently adopted the direct route through their forward pack to counter greasy conditions under the Principality Stadium roof.

When called upon, though, Barrett’s involvements were telling. He converted Richie Mo’unga’s cross-field kick by leaping above rookie Welsh wing Rio Dyer. Barrett also carried and defended strongly, while injecting a calming organisational presence.

Pressed on his impressions of Barrett’s second start at 12, Foster said: “It seems all I talk about is Jordie Barrett. He played well again. He backed up a good performance at Eden Park with a solid one but it was a different game. He went in there because we felt it was going to suit a very physical 12 and he played that game really well.”

Despite impressing at second-five Foster indicated last week Barrett was far from locked in the midfield, and that David Havili could regain the starting role in either of the final two tests of the year against Scotland and England.

On Sunday local time Foster again hinted change could come in the midfield while explaining his desire to develop alternate options and styles.

After two tests off the bench in his return from shoulder surgery it seems Anton Lienert-Brown, who is equally adept at second-five and centre, could soon be promoted to start in the midfield.

The All Blacks have also welcomed back fellow midfielders Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor after they were released to the second-tier All Blacks XV last week.

“It’s a juggling act,” Foster said. “At what stage do you put all your eggs in one basket, and at what stage do you build depth? That’s the art of selection.

“Quite frankly be it Jordie, David or maybe even Anton Lienert-Brown at 12 at the end of the day they’re quality players and we expect them to do a job.

“Whilst it’s not about chopping and changing all the time it is about building. We’ve done a lot of work on combinations this year and adding a few other options up our sleeve is going to be good for us.”

Consistent selection is, usually, the best way to achieve consistent performances. The more time combinations spend together, the more instinctive they become.

The All Blacks underwhelming performance against Japan can, in part, be attributed to widespread changes as many fringe prospects were thrust into the starting side. Last week in Cardiff Foster reinstated his first-choice team, and the All Blacks proceeded to score their most points in Cardiff.

New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett celebrates scoring a try with Beauden Barrett. Photosport

Injuries aside, during their turbulent Rugby Championship campaign the All Blacks largely favoured continuity of selection as they forged their way out of a troubling campaign.

To this point the All Blacks have, however, failed to follow statement performances - those in Hamilton against the Pumas, Eden Park against the Wallabies and Ellis Park against the Springboks - with similar efforts in their next test.

That’s why their five-match winning run Foster highlighted after the dominant Cardiff victory isn’t yet as convincing as that record suggests.

Foster hopes to break that pattern at Murrayfield this weekend.

“We’re always searching for that. It’s about not trying to copy and paste anything. Each test is different. Different conditions, different opposition and different pressure points.

“We can’t just use this week’s formula for next week. We’ve got to make sure we rebuild from zero on Tuesday and hoe into it by finding real meaning in the preparation. That’s our goal.

“Sometimes we judge great performances by scorelines. Great performances can also come from solving problems on the park and that’s what I think we’re getting better at.”