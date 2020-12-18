Rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane breaks silence on concussion controversy hanging over the sport

The class-action lawsuit filed against World Rugby and other major national bodies has not sparked dark thoughts about the potential prospect of the early onset of dementia for Sam Cane.

The All Blacks captain does, however, admit the ever-expanding size of athletes and severity of collisions in the modern game increases the risks of concussions, but he backs New Zealand Rugby's management of this complex area.

Fresh from claiming the All Blacks player of the year and overall Kelvin R Tremain trophies at the New Zealand Rugby awards on Thursday night, Cane was quizzed about the lawsuit which has seen nine former players file a lawsuit against World Rugby as well as the English and Welsh rugby unions claiming negligence.

Former England hooker Steve Thompson is among those to tell their harrowing tales, revealing at the age of 42, he has early dementia and says he cannot recall the 2003 World Cup-winning campaign.

Throughout his decade-long professional career Cane has suffered more than his share of serious head knocks, with a frightening broken neck threatening to end his playing days after a nasty attempted cleanout went wrong two years ago in South Africa.

Cane has since made a full recovery to establish his presence as All Blacks captain under Ian Foster this season.

While the 28-year-old has played with others, such as former All Blacks prop Ben Afeaki, who were forced to retire through concussion, and he feels for those suffering serious brain issues following their careers, the lawsuit has not ignited fears for his own mental health.

Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

"Not really to be honest," Cane said. "It's sometimes not always about the number of knocks but the brutality of one knock.

"You know that's a potential, it could be round the corner, it's one of the risks we accept playing this game. The way the game has got so physical, so brutal, with better athletes it probably heightens the risk of these things a little bit more than it did in the past."

Jesica Buezas, the wife of former All Blacks lock Norm Maxwell, recently shared his post-career struggles; his sensitivity to artificial light and migraines for days if he does not protect himself with sunglasses.

Wellington barrister Tim Castle has also claimed to represent a group of former New Zealand players, including All Blacks prop Neemia Tialata who suffers from headaches and mood swings, seeking compensation and change.

Cane believes New Zealand players are better looked after than most.

"I feel the stage we've got to now, we're fortunate. Everyone has learnt along the road to get us here. It's really unfortunate that those players 30, 40, 50 years ago there was none of the information around head knocks and no knowledge.

"My personal view is the intention was never there to send players out there to have brain injuries or hurt themselves further - it was just a pure lack of knowledge in that area.

"Who knows, maybe in 10 years some of the stuff we're doing now will be irrelevant and might be changing.

"Because of some of the knocks I've had it always worries you. But I can speak truly when I say I've never felt pressure to play through a head knock.

"I feel we're well looked after here in New Zealand. Even hearing stories from guys in other parts of the world New Zealand is leading the way in player welfare – you even see that with guys being rested and taking precautions.

"We can only learn from the past and I think we're in a pretty good place but we'll keep looking after the player because at the end of the day they are the product."