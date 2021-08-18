Rowing: From MIQ to lockdown - Olympic gold medallist Tom Mackintosh's 'niggly' return to New Zealand

Tom Mackintosh (bottom left) was part of the men's eight crew that won gold in Tokyo. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi rower Tom Mackintosh is still yet to see some of his family after winning Olympic gold, with lockdown possibly prolonging his reunion even further.

Mackintosh, who was part of the New Zealand men's eight team that took out gold in Tokyo, had only just been released from his two-week MIQ stay on Monday only to find out that he would be in lockdown a day later.

He says even though it was tough not to be able to get back home just yet, the returning Olympians were greeted warmly at the airport.

"It's a little bit niggly not being able to get back home and show up to the parents just yet, but we actually had a really nice welcome home at the airport," Mackintosh told Newstalk ZB.

"The NZOC and Christchurch airport put on a big event for us and we got to touch base with some school kids. There was some media there and lots of friends and family and sponsors and supporters came along to that. So it was nice to show them a medal and give them a hug and shake their hands."

He says he's currently at his girlfriend's farm in Cheviot and is waiting to see if he can fly out of Christchurch on Sunday.

"We were just based at the farm in Cheviot. So just normal farming stuff," he says about his plans during lockdown. "I'm on my girlfriend's farm up here. No massive plans that had been cancelled just yet but if the lockdown gets extended we'll need to sort of rearrange our plans and see what we can do in Cambridge at home."

Tom Mackintosh and his father and former coach Jock Mackintosh. Photo / Photosport

Despite having a couple weeks to reflect on his gold medal win, Mackintosh says it's "still very surreal".

"Lots of people say it's surreal and you realise that when you have an opportunity to win a gold medal. We're still on a massive high.

"MIQ was all good. It was much easier going through MIQ having competed in our event and having that all done and dusted. We did a couple weeks in MIQ a couple months ago when we qualified for the Olympics. The second time round was way nicer."

"I haven't lifted a finger in terms of exercise since our final," he added.

He says he's making the most out of his time off after competing.

"It is a little bit strange," he said about his lack of exercise after the Olympics. "Typically after a pinnacle event I want to get back on the horse so to speak reasonably soon after it. You just kind of feel like you need to.

"But these Olympics were physically and mentally very straining so I'm just taking my time and my body and mind will tell me when I need to get back moving again. But for now I'm making the most of it."

In the meantime, Mackintosh is waiting patiently to be able to taste mum's cooking and enjoy his time following a long time away from home.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back home to Hawke's Bay and seeing my mum and dad and catching up with friends and family there. I'll be looking forward to mum's lamb shanks when we get home.

"Then after that we've got a trip down to Queenstown planned. I haven't skied probably since about 2016. I'll be a beginner on the slopes and getting back into the swing of things in terms of skiing."